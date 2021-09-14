One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 6,812 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,536. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.