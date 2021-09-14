One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $92.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.