SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Cap Hits $78.62 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $78.62 million and approximately $28.21 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020060 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007680 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

