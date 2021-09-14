Wagerr Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $4,037.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.18 or 0.00805123 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,505,693 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

