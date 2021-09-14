Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $44.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 251,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,043,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

