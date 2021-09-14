Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $179.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $179,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average of $154.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.