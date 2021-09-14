iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.72. 24,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,809. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

