Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 531,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 731,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.65. 57,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,436. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

