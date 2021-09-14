Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.