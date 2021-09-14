TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,059 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

