TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 745 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after acquiring an additional 109,008 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. 7,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,353. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

