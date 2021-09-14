TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.55 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 325,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. 26,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,084. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



