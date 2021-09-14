Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Roper Technologies by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 76,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 33,968 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 27,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.58. 901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

