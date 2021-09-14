Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 8,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $303.60 million, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 2.94.

In other news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after buying an additional 9,200,770 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 735,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

