Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $8,970,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,151 shares of company stock worth $74,775,926 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CACC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.82. 4,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,598. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.61. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

