The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.89 Million

Analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report sales of $206.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the lowest is $197.86 million. The Macerich posted sales of $185.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $816.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $787.07 million to $839.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $821.51 million to $908.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

