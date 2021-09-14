u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 4,550.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

UBLXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $$72.90 during trading on Tuesday. u-blox has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $79.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

