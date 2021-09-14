Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Short Interest Update

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 2,650.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,980,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

