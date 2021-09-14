Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Increases By 3,300.0%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MAGE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415. Magellan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

