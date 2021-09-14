Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Increases By 3,300.0%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MAGE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415. Magellan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
