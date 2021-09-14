Rock Creek Group LP Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 53.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 16,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.83. 64,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,595,800. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $329.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

