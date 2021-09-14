Newfleet Asset Management LLC Acquires 774,436 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Newfleet Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4,302.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,436 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up 79.0% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $50,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 182.2% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.14. 17,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,993. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92.

