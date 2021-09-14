Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,355.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 186,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,253. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.