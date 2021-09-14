Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $645.74. 13,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.00 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

