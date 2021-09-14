Somerset Group LLC Sells 8,571 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Somerset Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 49.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,679,000.

ARKK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.04. 158,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

