Blankinship & Foster LLC Acquires 5,462 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,411,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

