Tamarack Valley Energy’s (TVE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TSE TVE traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.74. 2,577,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.