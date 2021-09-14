Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 6,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,319. The firm has a market cap of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

