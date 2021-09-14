Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ICVX traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. 5,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,726. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). Equities analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

