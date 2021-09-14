BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

BELLUS Health stock traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.24. 642,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,961. BELLUS Health has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$8.02. The stock has a market cap of C$567.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.52.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

