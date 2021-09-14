Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $203,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 180.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

