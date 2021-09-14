McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,849 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of McKesson worth $37,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $204.86. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.83. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

