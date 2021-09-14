Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $34,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $334,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

