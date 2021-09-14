Highlander Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQUA. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

