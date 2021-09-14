Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,789. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.