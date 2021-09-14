Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.07. 10,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

