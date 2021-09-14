Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 6.8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.99. 44,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,617,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of research firms have commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

