Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.70 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

FIS stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 562,791 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,971,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,330,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

