PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 264,594 shares.The stock last traded at $59.18 and had previously closed at $68.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,442,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 129,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

