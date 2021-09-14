World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $97,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 1,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,100. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

