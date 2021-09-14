Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Shares Up 3.2%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.48. 9,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,132,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BARK shares. started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bark & Co stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Bark & Co as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

