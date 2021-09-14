Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82. 9,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,325,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on FYBR. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,527,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,934,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

