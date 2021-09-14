Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

SIOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SIOX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 4,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $158.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

