USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $145.71 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

