NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 165,386 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $37.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. Research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 294.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

