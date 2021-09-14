NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 165,386 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $37.15.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 294.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.