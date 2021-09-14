Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 6,440.0% in August

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 6,440.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 11,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,743. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

STBFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.