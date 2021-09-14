Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 8,625.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CJPRY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,761. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.36. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

