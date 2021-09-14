River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 564,827 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.88% of American Equity Investment Life worth $119,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. 2,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

