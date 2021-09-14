River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 1.9% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $174,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,801. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

