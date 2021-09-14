Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.04. 188,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

