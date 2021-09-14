Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 50,652 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,652 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $76,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

